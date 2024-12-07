Watson and Loyola Chicago defeat South Florida 74-72

article

Des Watson led Loyola Chicago with 14 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as the Ramblers knocked off South Florida 74-72 on Saturday.

Watson shot 3 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (8-0). Kymany Houinsou scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists. Jalen Quinn had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Ramblers extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Bulls (5-4) were led by Jayden Reid, who recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kasen Jennings added 13 points for South Florida. Jamille Reynolds had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Justin Moore scored six points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into the break trailing 38-35. Watson scored a team-high nine points for Loyola Chicago in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

Loyola Chicago next plays Sunday against San Francisco at home, and South Florida will visit Utah State on Saturday.