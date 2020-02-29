Western Michigan 72, Northern Illinois 69

article

Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 20 points apiece and Western Michigan turned back Northern Illinois 72-69.

Johnson sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds for the Broncos (12-17, 5-11 Mid-American Conference), who snapped a five-game skid.

Flowers buried 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance.

Eugene German came off the bench to score 23 to pace the Huskies (17-12, 10-6), who entered the day in first place in the West Division.