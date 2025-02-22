What a 76-72 win for Loyola Chicago over Dayton means for the Ramblers

Loyola won its fourth straight game with a four-point win in a thriller over Atlantic-10 Conference contender Dayton.

It was a statement win for the Ramblers in more ways than one. Here's what it means.

How it happened

Des Watson had 22 points in Loyola Chicago's 76-72 win against Dayton on Friday night.

Watson had five rebounds for the Ramblers (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Miles Rubin scored 14 points and added four blocks. Jalen Quinn shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Nate Santos led the way for the Flyers (18-9, 8-6) with 18 points. Dayton also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Enoch Cheeks. Javon Bennett also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

Loyola Chicago went into halftime leading Dayton 34-31. Rubin put up nine points in the half. Santos scored the final seven points for Loyola Chicago to finish off the four-point victory.

"I gotta give our guys credit because they continue to find ways to win," head coach Drew Valentine said according to Loyola Sports Information.

What Drew Valentine said after the win

"Tonight was awesome," Valentine said. "We don’t win at home without that home crowd tonight."

"We’re a hard team to beat here. Shout out to our students, other athletes and staff for showing up. The place was rocking.



"We made some stops down the stretch that really helped us out. We have to stop the late-game fouling, but we grow from it and hopefully it will make us better come March."

What it means

If any further proof was needed that Gentile Arena is a difficult place to play, look no further than Loyola holding off the Flyers. Dayton beat UConn, a full-strength Northwestern and Marquette this season.

But, a revenge win over Dayton lifts Loyola past the Flyers in the Atlantic-10 standings.

After sitting in the bottom half of the standings through the first few weeks of conference play, Loyola has elevated itself into third with four games left.

The Ramblers are behind VCU and George Mason. There's a slim chance that Loyola sneaks back up and claims at least a share of a second consecutive conference title, but it exists.

A strong finish would also mean Loyola would earn a high seed in the Atlantic-10 Tournament.

What's next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Loyola Chicago hosts George Washington and Dayton travels to play Rhode Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.