What Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates bring to the Chicago Bears starting center battle

If you ask what the biggest difference is between Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates, you won't get much.

The two are now in Chicago with the spotlight on them this offseason among Chicago Bears fans. That's because they're both in the figurative ring.

The center position is the most important position up for grabs this summer with the Bears. It'll come down to two offseason additions, now that Lucas Patrick is no longer on the roster and Doug Kramer has been playing at guard.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the center position would narrow down as time goes on in camp. Now that pads are on, it's fair to expect that competition to ramp up.

"We’re learning together," Shelton said. "We’re working together."

"I help him," Bates said. "He helps me."

Ask the two of them, and they'll note how similar they operate on the field. They're quick on their feet, moving well when the ball is in play.

"We’ve been coached and taught the same thing," Bates said Friday.

There is, however, some irony in the thread that ties both Bates and Shelton together. They spent time learning under Aaron Kromer's tutelage; Kromer coached Shelton in 2019 and 2020 in Los Angeles, Bates played under Kromer in 2022 and 2023.

Kromer was the Bears' offensive coordinator in ther 2013 and 2014 in the Marc Trestman era.

Bates, specifically, honed that quickness when he was in Buffalo. He noted it was his best traits as an offensive lineman. It's why the Bears traded for him, and Bates revealed Friday the Bears tried trading for him multiple times before this offseason, too.

"One of my biggest attributes is my feet," Bates said. "I feel like this offense does well for me, and I do well for the offense."

Shelton has more starting experience at center, starting 32 games at the position over the course of his career.

"I've been in a lot of competitions in the NFL and the goal is just to go out there, compete against yourself and be the best player you can be," Shelton said. "Whatever happens, happens."

The two also bring off-the-field traits that are needed in a younger offensive line room, something the Bears do have.

Shelton has played with Rob Havenstein and Ty Nsekhe with the Rams, while Bates played with Mitch Morse, Rodger Saffold and Dion Dawkins with the Bills. They;re also now part

"I’m stepping in that role," Bates said. I think I’m the third oldest in the room.

Whatever happens, the Bears are undoubtedly better at the center position.

Eberflus spoke at length about "leveling up" throughout camp. By virtue of having Bates and Shelton, the Bears are better and deeper at that position.

This is true in Bates' sense, as he can play multiple positions on the offensive line. If he's not starting at center, he could play a key role in the Bears' offensive line rotations all season long.

If Shelton isn't the starting center, having a player with 32 starts at center as a backup is a luxury most teams would love to have.

Whatever happens at center, both Bates and Shelton understand they both add to the potential the Bears have.

"Whether it's me or Coleman, nobody skips a beat," Bates said. "I'm excited to see how things are going to go."