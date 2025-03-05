What to know about the IHSA girls basketball championships: schedule, matchups and TV
It's time for March Madness, which goes well beyond brackets for college basketball. IHSA girls basketball classes 1A through 4A will crown their champions this week down in Bloomington, Illinois.
If you can't make it down to Illinois State University, the games will be televised around the Chicagoland area.
Here's what to know about the IHSA girls basketball championships, which begin Thursday.
How to watch the IHSA Girls Basketball Championships
Where: Illinois State University's Redbird Arena - Bloomington, Illinois
TV: WCIU/WMEU (26.1, 26.2, 48.1)
Thursday, March 6
1A Semifinals
9:30 a.m.: Cissna Park Coop vs. Carrollton
11:15 a.m.: Pecatonica vs. St. Edward
2A Semifinals
2 p.m.: Peoria Notre Dame vs. Mt. Carmel
3:45 p.m.: Nashville vs. Wendell Phillips Academy
3A Semifinals
6:30 p.m.: Washington vs. St. Ignatius
8:15 p.m.: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Montini
Friday, March 7
Class 1A
9:30 a.m.: 1A Third-Place (Streamed exclusively on the NFHS Network)
4A Semifinals
11:30 a.m.: Alton vs. Kenwood Academy
1:15 p.m.: Loyola Academy vs. Fremd
Classes 2A & 3A
6 p.m.: 2A and 3A Third-Place Games (Streamed exclusively on the NFHS Network)
Saturday, March 8:
Class 4A
9:30 a.m.: 4A Third-Place (Streamed on NFHS Network)
1A State Championship
Tipoff at 1 p.m.
2A State Championship
Tipoff at 2:45 p.m.
3A State Championship
Tipoff at 6 p.m.
4A State Championship
Tipoff at 7:45 p.m.