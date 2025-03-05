What to know about the IHSA girls basketball championships: schedule, matchups and TV

It's time for March Madness, which goes well beyond brackets for college basketball. IHSA girls basketball classes 1A through 4A will crown their champions this week down in Bloomington, Illinois.

If you can't make it down to Illinois State University, the games will be televised around the Chicagoland area.

Here's what to know about the IHSA girls basketball championships, which begin Thursday.

How to watch the IHSA Girls Basketball Championships

Where: Illinois State University's Redbird Arena - Bloomington, Illinois

TV: WCIU/WMEU (26.1, 26.2, 48.1)

Thursday, March 6

1A Semifinals

9:30 a.m.: Cissna Park Coop vs. Carrollton

11:15 a.m.: Pecatonica vs. St. Edward

2A Semifinals

2 p.m.: Peoria Notre Dame vs. Mt. Carmel

3:45 p.m.: Nashville vs. Wendell Phillips Academy

3A Semifinals

6:30 p.m.: Washington vs. St. Ignatius

8:15 p.m.: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Montini

Friday, March 7

Class 1A

9:30 a.m.: 1A Third-Place (Streamed exclusively on the NFHS Network)

4A Semifinals

11:30 a.m.: Alton vs. Kenwood Academy

1:15 p.m.: Loyola Academy vs. Fremd

Classes 2A & 3A

6 p.m.: 2A and 3A Third-Place Games (Streamed exclusively on the NFHS Network)

Saturday, March 8:

Class 4A

9:30 a.m.: 4A Third-Place (Streamed on NFHS Network)

1A State Championship

Tipoff at 1 p.m.

2A State Championship

Tipoff at 2:45 p.m.

3A State Championship

Tipoff at 6 p.m.

4A State Championship

Tipoff at 7:45 p.m.