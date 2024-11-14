Where to watch NFL football: Week 11

The Chicago Bears need a win, bad. They'll try to finally get back on track against their heated rival from up north.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Green Bay Packers this week.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call on FOX, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule

Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17 Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13 Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16 Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18 Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10 Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16 BYE Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15 Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9 New England Patriots 19, Chicago Bears 3 Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m. Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m. Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m. TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD

NFL Week 11 overview

There are several marquee matchups featured in Week 11 as the race for playoff spots heats up.

Some of the key games on the schedule are the Buffalo Bills seeking to hand the Kansas City Chiefs its first loss of the season.

The Chiefs have earned another week in the number one spot in FOX Sports power rankings this week, with the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles rounding out the top five.

These elite teams hit the field this weekend and here’s a look at the rest of the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 11 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Nov. 14

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

L.A. Rams at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at L.A. Chargers: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 18

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.