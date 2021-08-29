Expand / Collapse search

White Sox beat the Cubs 13-1

White Sox
CHICAGO - Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1. 

Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. 

Robert, Jimenez and Goodwin each drove in three runs. 

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a seven-run fifth to get to 101 RBIs with 29 games left. 

The reigning AL MVP drove in a career-high 123 runs in 2019. Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs in the fourth. 

