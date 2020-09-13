White Sox beat Tigers 5-2 for fourth straight win

article

Eloy Jimenez homered, Yoan Moncada had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 for their fourth straight win.

AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit.

The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday for the opener of a four-game set.

Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall.

Jose Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.

