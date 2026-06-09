White Sox call up top prospect Braden Montgomery

The future of the Chicago White Sox is starting to take its shape in the major leagues.

On Tuesday, one of the team's most-anticipated minor league players was called up to the big leagues.

What we know:

The Sox have officially called outfielder Braden Montgomery up to the majors. He'll join the team ahead of Game 1 of the White Sox's series against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Montgomery was rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Sox's farm system. According to MLB.com, he's the 21st-best prospect in baseball.

In corresponding moves, the White Sox have sent outfielder Rikuu Nishida and pitcher David Sandlin back to Charlotte. The team also called up right-handed pitcher Joe Rock from Charlotte and put outfielder Austin Hays on the 60-day injured list.

By the numbers:

Montgomery stoked excitement as arguably the biggest piece in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.

The White Sox added four players in that trade: Montgomery, Chase Mediroth, Kyle Teel and Wikelman González. Now, all four of those players have made the majors.

Montgomery was the latest after his performances at Triple-A and is the 12th player to make his major-league debut in 2026 for the White Sox.

Across both Double-A and Triple-A this season, Montgomery has hit 10 home runs, driven in 41 RBIs and scored 52 runs.

Montgomery is a switch hitter, and has played in right field and center field in his time in the White Sox system.

He'll bring versatility and excitement to the White Sox, who are starting a tough stretch this week. They'll welcome the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers to Rate Field for two three-game series apiece.

The Braves have the best record in the majors; the Dodgers have the second-best record in the majors.