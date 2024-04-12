White Sox GM Chris Getz gives timetable for Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert injuries

The Chicago White Sox are pretty banged up just 12 games into the 2024 season.

Eloy Jiménez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. are all on the injured list heading into this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners.

On Friday, White Sox general manager Chris Getz offered an update on their respective recoveries.

Getz told reporters Friday before the 6:40 first pitch the team is looking at a return for Moncada after the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The Sox third baseman was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left adductor strain he sustained on Tuesday at Cleveland.

Robert is looking at a six-week timetable as he recovers from a right hip flexor strain.

However, the Sox could hopefully get one of the three back sooner than later Jiménez will increase his running intensity this week.

The White Sox are 2-10 on the season so far, with the lone bright spots being Garrett Crochet as the team's top starter, a 7-5 win over the Guardians on April 9 and a 3-2 win over the Braves on April 2.