White Sox place Yoan Moncada on the injured list, who is expected to miss at least 3 months

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 10, 2024 2:48pm CDT
CLEVELAND -
The Chicago White Sox have lost three starters to injury, and Wednesday's development might sting the most.

Chicago placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a left adductor strain.

According to the White Sox, his estimated recovery time is between three to six months. In a corresponding move, the Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Class AAA Charlotte.

Through 11 games this season, Moncada is 11-39 (.282) with three doubles, a triple, five walks and four runs scored.

The White Sox have already lost Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert to injury, as both were placed on the injured list on consecutive days last week.

