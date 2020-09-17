White Sox clinch playoff spot for first time since 2008
CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox (33-17) beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Thursday afternoon, and have now clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2008.
Jose Abreu continues to do it all for the Sox with solo homer in the 4th to tie the game 1-1.
The Sox then fell behind 3-2, but Abreu steps in again and beat out a grounder to short. Jarrod Dyson scores to tie the game at 3.
Eloy Jimenez then ripped a double down the left field line, scoring Yolmer Sanchez with the go ahead run.
Sox hold on for the 4-3 win and clinch the first American League playoff spot.
