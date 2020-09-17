Expand / Collapse search

White Sox clinch playoff spot for first time since 2008

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (23) celebrates his solo home run with teammate Luis Robert in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chi

Expand

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox (33-17) beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Thursday afternoon, and have now clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2008.

Jose Abreu continues to do it all for the Sox with solo homer in the 4th to tie the game 1-1.

The Sox then fell behind 3-2, but Abreu steps in again and beat out a grounder to short. Jarrod Dyson scores to tie the game at 3.

Eloy Jimenez then ripped a double down the left field line, scoring Yolmer Sanchez with the go ahead run.

Sox hold on for the 4-3 win and clinch the first American League playoff spot.

FOR THE LATEST IN SPORTS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP