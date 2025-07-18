White Sox crush Pirates 10-1 behind homers by Luis Robert Jr. and Edgar Quero

article

Luis Robert Jr. homered and drove in two runs, Michael A. Taylor added a bases-clearing double and the Chicago White Sox breezed past the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Friday night.

Edgar Quero also homered for Chicago, taking Pirates starter Bailey Falter (6-5) deep in the first inning as the White Sox jumped on Pittsburgh early to win for just the 12th time in 48 road games this season.

Andrew Benintendi and Colson Montgomery added two hits and drove in two runs apiece for Chicago.

Jonathan Cannon (4-7) limited the Pirates to a run on five hits over seven innings to win his second consecutive decision. Cannon benefited from some excellent defense behind him, including a dazzling diving catch in left-center by Robert to rob Isiah Kiner-Falefa of extra bases in the bottom of the third.

Oneil Cruz, who put on a staggering power display in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta on Monday night, had two hits — both groundball singles — and drove in Pittsburgh’s only run.

The Pirates have lost nine of 10 following a dominant six-game homestand in which they swept series against the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The offense that flashed brightly during that brief run of success has reverted to form.

Key moment

Falter had been excellent at PNC Park over his last nine starts, posting an ERA of 2.22 over that span. The White Sox surpassed that total in the first inning on their way to their second-biggest margin of victory this season.

Key stat

Pittsburgh, which scored 34 runs during that six-game winning streak over the Mets and Cardinals, has scored 17 runs during its current 1-9 slide.

Up next

Chicago’s Adrian Hauser (5-2, 1.56 ERA) will look to win his fourth straight start on Saturday. Pittsburgh rookie Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.83) is winless in his last seven appearances (six starts).