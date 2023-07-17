White Sox host Double Duty Classic to honor Negro Leagues' legacy

On Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago White Sox will hold the Double Duty Classic, featuring the best inner-city high school players in the country.

The event pays tribute to Chicago's connection to the Negro Leagues, and the players will have the privilege of a city tour guided by Chicago historian Dilla.

"We thought it was just really important for our kids to know the history and the background of the Negro Leagues and the connection to Chicago," said Troy Williams, White Sox manager of ACE and Community Relations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The game is named after Ted "Double Duty" Radcliffe, a beloved player in the Negro Leagues. When he passed away in Chicago in 2005, he held the distinction of being the oldest living Negro League player.