White Sox closer Liam Hendriks named 2023 American League Comeback Player

Chicago White Sox's right-handed pitcher, Liam Hendriks, has won the American League Comeback Player Award in this year's 2023 Players Choice Awards.

Hendriks, 34, made a triumphant return to the White Sox's active roster in May after facing a battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His courageous journey began in January when he disclosed his cancer diagnosis. The good news came in April when he announced he was cancer-free.

During the season, Hendriks took the mound in five games, finishing with a record of 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He also secured one save and struck out three opponents.

Then, in August, Hendriks faced another challenge when he underwent ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery.

Hendriks was also the White Sox's nominee for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award — his third consecutive nomination. He's helped raise nearly $130,000 for lymphoma research by organizing the sale of "Close Out Cancer" t-shirts. Additionally, he visited cancer patients and their families throughout the regular season both at Guaranteed Rate Field and on the road.