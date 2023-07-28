White Sox trade Lynn, Kelly to Dodgers: reports

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly traded pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly just two days after dealing away Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

The South Side team on Friday sent Lynn and Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, the Sox acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor leaguers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure. Thompson was originally drafted by Chicago in 2009.

Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Trayce Thompson, and Nick Nastrini | Getty Images

Lynn, a veteran pitcher, offers the Dodgers an experienced arm to their rotation, ESPN reports. And Kelly, a reliever, returns to LA after being traded away in 2021.

Additionally, the White Sox announced later in the afternoon that they traded pitcher Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros for minor-league catcher Korey Lee.

On Wednesday, the White Sox swapped ace pitcher Lucas Giolito and Reynald Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels. In exchange, they received minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.