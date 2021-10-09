Expand / Collapse search

White Sox trying to hold off Houston Astros as AL Division Series shifts to Chicago

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

Getting ready for White Sox playoff games at Guaranteed Rate Field

All eyes are on the Chicago White Sox as they begin their march through the playoffs Thursday afternoon in Houston.

CHICAGO - The Houston Astros will try to sweep the White Sox when their AL Division Series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday

The Astros are on the verge of their fifth straight AL Championship Series appearance. 

The run includes two pennants and a World Series championship in 2017 marred by a sign-stealing scandal. 

Houston will end Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia to the mound. The White Sox opted to go with Dylan Cease over Carlos Rodon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

White Sox fan who complained that Walmart wasn’t selling team gear shows off store’s new Sox section

John Mares of Lockport, Illinois, went viral earlier this summer for his video showing how his local Walmart carried a section of Chicago Cubs gear, but no Chicago White Sox gear. Now, things have changed.


 