White Sox trying to hold off Houston Astros as AL Division Series shifts to Chicago

The Houston Astros will try to sweep the White Sox when their AL Division Series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Astros are on the verge of their fifth straight AL Championship Series appearance.

The run includes two pennants and a World Series championship in 2017 marred by a sign-stealing scandal.

Houston will end Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia to the mound. The White Sox opted to go with Dylan Cease over Carlos Rodon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Advertisement



