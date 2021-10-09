Warning to Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros fans: Beware of fake playoff tickets

Con artists are ramping up to rip off Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros fans as the playoff series heads to Chicago, the Better Business Bureau warns.

The BBB said that baseball fans buying tickets online need to do their homework on sellers, because it might be impossible to tell if a ticket is real until you're turned away at the gates of Guaranteed Rate.

Here's some advice from the Better Business Bureau about how to buy baseball playoff tickets without getting ripped off:

Buy only from trusted vendors.

Purchase tickets directly from the venue.

Get familiar with the refund policy.

Do not buy online unless you know and trust the website.

Use payment methods that come with protection, like a credit card.

Be wary of advertisements.

Watch out for high transaction fees that can be slapped on the final page of the purchase. Many "cheap" tickets are only cheap because the seller is going to clobber you at the end.

