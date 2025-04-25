Who is Luther Burden? 5 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears wide receiver

The Chicago Bears got a guy that loves football.

With pick No. 39 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears took Luther Burder out of Missouri, who relaxed Thursday night by working out with his girlfriend at Missouri's campus.

"I got a lot of work to do," Burden said. "I can be a better everything."

Here are five things to know about Luther Burden, Caleb Williams' newest target.

He was a program changer in Missouri

Burden was one of the highest-rated recruits in Missouri football history.

He came to Columbia from the St. Louis area, transferring to East St. Louis so he could enroll early in college.

When Burden walked on to campus at Missouri, he was billed as a player that would change the program. When he left this past year, Missouri had back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in nearly two decades.

Burden walked the walk in the field, too

Burden was a First-Team All-SEC receiver following the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Over three seasons of action at Missouri, Burden started 34-of-38 career games played, totaling 192 receptions for 2,263 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per reception and 21 receiving touchdowns.

Outside the receiving game, he added a 61-yard rushing touchdown and a 78-yard punt return touchdown in his career.

Burden had a 34-game streak recording at least one reception at Missouri, the second-longest stretch by any player in program history.

Burden was a top recruit in Caleb Williams' class

There's an invisible string that connects Burden and his new quarterback.

He was in the same recruiting class as Caleb Williams. He was also once an Oklahoma commit, which would've put him in the same class as Williams.

Now, they're both Chicago Bears.

"I'm excited to finally unite with him," Burden said. "I'm definitely a big fan of him."

Burden was Mizzou's top option

In Missouri's offense under head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, the slot receiver was the top option.

Burden took that role when Dominic Lovett transferred from Missouri to Georgia.

Taking over that spot, Burden used his speed to create separation and was known for his yards after reception.

The Bears took him without much prep

Although Burden was one of the top receivers in the draft, the Bears didn't do much background research on him.

"I didn't really talk to them," Burden said. "It's a surprise."

The big reason was because the Bears had a higher grade on him than anyone else that was available to them at the moment.