Why Bears LB and Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn takes pride in giving back to his community

No one needs to explain to Jack Sanborn why it's imperative the Chicago Bears give back to the community.

Sanborn, a Lake Zurich native and Lake Zurich High School alum, knows what the Bears mean to Chicago and the multitude of surrounding communities, too.

"I'm from here," Sanborn said. "I know what it's like."

Knowing what it means provides even more motivation.

"At times, I feel like I could even do more," Sanborn said.

That mentality is a reason why Sanborn earned his teammates' votes as the Bears' pick for the Ed Block Courage Award.

The Ed Block Courage Award, an annual and prestigious honor named in memory of former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block, is presented to one player from all 32 NFL teams. The recipient is voted on by their teammates and is someone that's seen as a role model for their ability to overcome adversity while also serving their community.

Sanborn took none of the credit. He credited the Bears while speaking at Manzo’s Banquet, celebrating his award in Des Plaines, Illinois.

"I think the organization does such a great job at just kinda giving everybody an opportunity and in a multitude of ways," Sanborn said. "Whatever it may be, to go out into the community, they make it so easy on everyone."

The organization makes it easy, but Sanborn still endeavored.

During the 2023 season, Sanborn presented the Crushers Club a $104,000 grant check on behalf of the Chicago Bears. The Crushers Club is an organization based in the Englewood neighborhood that aims to provide a "safe haven" for at-risk youths from gun violence and crime.

Sanborn partnered with Bears running back Roschon Johnson in spending the 2023 holiday season Christmas with 10 kids from Big Brother Big Sister of Metropolitan Chicago. Sanborn and Johnson took each child shopping as they checked off their respective Christmas lists.

Sanborn led this effort while also lifting a Bears' defense that improved by leaps and bounds.

In 17 games and 10 starts, Sanborn recorded 63 total tackles, one sack and one interception. Playing alongside Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, Sanborn didn't shy away from acknowledging what could be in 2024.

"I think expectations are high," Sanborn said. "I think expectations should be high. I think everyone is understanding of that and beyond that we know we want to be one of the best defenses in the NFL."

Sanborn said he's talked to some of his Bears teammates since the end of the season, and he's gotten the impression the Bears' have taken this time just to kind of relax and focus on themselves.

Once Organized Team Activities come around, Sanborn said he thinks the Bears will be in the best shape possible to be one of the best defensive units in the league.

With that goal in mind, Sanborn said the pressure is on the Bears from within.

"With the coaching and the players that we got, I think we definitely have an opportunity to do that," Sanborn said. "It comes down to, though, what we do when it actually counts on Sundays. The amount of work that everyone puts in now and in this time when we get back for OTAs, and then going to the training camp, all that will dictate exactly where we will be. But I think expectations are high and we're definitely putting the pressure on ourselves."

Being on a defense with high expectations just gives Sanborn a bigger platform. With that platform comes more opportunities.

The year 2024 could be massive for Sanborn. It's not lost on him.

Earning the Ed Block Courage Award is a sign he's ready for whatever comes next.

"To give back like that, I think definitely means a lot," Sanborn said. "Especially in our positions."