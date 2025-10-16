WNBA All-Star Game returns to Chicago in 2026, this time at the United Center

The WNBA All-Star Game is coming back to Chicago in 2026, and this time they’re bringing the event to a bigger venue.

What we know:

The WNBA and Chicago Sky announced the WNBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center on July 25, 2026, as part of a weekend's worth of events and celebrations.

The Sky played two games at the United Center during the 2025 season, which was the first WNBA game played at the United Center.

"The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game’s brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball’s most iconic cities."

Along with the All-Star Game, the multi-day event will also feature the 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge. Those two skill challenges will take place the day before the All-Star Game on Friday, July 24, at Wintrust Arena.

The league will also feature WNBA Live, the league’s interactive fan festival featuring player appearances and different performances, at McCormick Place. WNBA Live is a celebration of the WNBA’s intersection with fashion, music and culture.

Chicago last hosted the WNBA All-Star Game in 2022 at Wintrust Arena.

Last year, Angel Reese was the Sky’s lone representative at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, earning her second consecutive All-Star nod. Reese was +17 as Team Collier beat Team Clark at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianpolis.

What they're saying:

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago. We can’t wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA’s biggest stars on a world-class stage," Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox said in a statement. "We are so excited to welcome fans from around the globe to the WNBA All-Star game in our beautiful city with its storied basketball legacy. We are appreciative of everyone who worked with us to make this event happen."

"We are so excited to host WNBA Live and elevate one of the WNBA All-Star game’s cornerstone events," Larita Clark, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, owner of the Wintrust Arena, said in a statement. "Chicago is never done and never outdone; we look forward to working with our valued partners, the Chicago Sky and WNBA, to create a momentous and immersive fan experience that celebrates the best of Chicago basketball and all that our city offers."

"We’re ecstatic to host the 2026 WNBA All-Star game and build on the two sell-out Chicago Sky games played at the United Center this year," Vice President of Booking for United Center Jerry Goldman said in a statement. "We look forward to partnering with the Sky and the WNBA to create an unforgettable experience in Chicago."