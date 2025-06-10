WNBA Champion, long-time Chicago Sky shooter and DePaul legend Allie Quigley retires from WNBA

Allie Quigley, a Chicago basketball icon who was one of the best shooters in the world during her playing days, officially announced her retirement from the WNBA on Tuesday.

Quigley last played in the WNBA in the 2022 season, when she helped the Chicago Sky to an appearance in the WNBA Semifinals, and caps a 15-year career.

She played 10 of those 15 years in Chicago.

The Sky fell in a decisive Game 5 where Quigley scored three points but grabbed eight rebounds and dished seven assists. That was the last game she ever played in the league.

Quigley announced her retirement in a Player's Tribune article, where she detailed why she decided to retire.

Quigley's retirement:

Quigley was a Chicago basketball fixture.

She starred at Joliet Catholic High School. Quigley graduated from being a Hilltopper and signed to play at DePaul under legendary coach Doug Bruno. She was recently named to the school's athletic hall of fame.

Then, Quigley helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA Championship alongside Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Candace Parker. Quigley played the 2022 season, knowing that might be it.

"I didn’t tell a lot of people, but I played in 2022 thinking it would probably be my last season. I really, truly soaked it all in," Quigley wrote in the Player's Tribune. "I never retired, though."

Officially, Quigley was taking seasons off. She was a free agent, after she didn't re-sign with the Sky after the 2022 season.

It made sense, especially when Quigley's wife, and long-time Sky icon, Courtney Vandersloot decided to sign with the New York Liberty.

"I just took the 2023 season off," Quigley wrote. "Then I took the 2024 season off … then I took the 2025 season off….. you get the idea. But all jokes aside, I never actually meant to do an Irish goodbye. When I sat out after 2022, it was for a very specific reason."

"It was so I could start the next phase of my life: becoming a mom."

Quigley said her plan was to become a mom and play one more season.

But, recently, the two welcomed a daughter: Jana Christine. Quigley wrote that was when she knew it was time to make it official.

"I know I speak for both myself and Courtney when I tell you that as special as the Sky winning a championship felt, and as proud of a moment as that was, bringing a baby into the world is our accomplishment we’re most proud of," Quigley said. "It was the greatest day of our lives. There’s nothing like it."

Quigley finishes her WNBA career having played 347 games. In those games, she averaged 10.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also had a 45.2 career field goal percentage and a career 3-point shooting percentage of 39.4.

She was a three-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award winner.

Quigley is 20th all-time in the WNBA with 510 made 3-point field goals, 22nd all-time with 1295 3-point field goal attempts and 19th all-time in career 3-point shooting percentage.