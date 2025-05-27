WNBA finds no evidence of racist fan behavior directed at Angel Reese during Sky-Fever game

The Brief The WNBA says it found no evidence to support allegations of racist remarks made by fans toward Angel Reese during a recent game. The league reviewed audio and video, and interviewed relevant fans and team and arena personnel. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to a safe and inclusive environment for players and fans.



The WNBA says its investigation into allegations of racist comments directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during a May 17 game in Indianapolis has found no evidence to support the claim.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced it had concluded its review of fan conduct during the Sky's season opener against the Indiana Fever and found the allegations to be unsubstantiated.

"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it," the league said in a statement.

The investigation followed reports that fans made racially offensive comments toward Reese during the third quarter, shortly after Fever guard Caitlin Clark was assessed a flagrant foul.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 17: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being fouled by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) as Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) tries to separate Reese (5) from Clark (22) on May 17, 2025, at Gainbridge F Expand

Reese, who had a standout game with 12 points and 17 rebounds, said in the days following the game that she was grateful for the support she'd received.

"I'm loved by so many people," she said.

Clark also said the league was right to investigate the allegations.

"There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society," Clark told reporters.

Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate. This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."

What's next:

The WNBA concluded their statement Tuesday with, "The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."