Wrigley Field to transform into 'The Frozen Confines' for Big Ten hockey

The Big Ten Conference and the Chicago Cubs revealed plans to host a series of college hockey doubleheaders at Wrigley Field next January, branded as "The Frozen Confines."

The games will take place over two days, featuring three Big Ten men’s hockey matchups alongside a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) women’s game.

The doubleheaders will include matchups between top-ranked teams such as Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Michigan State.

The women’s game will see Ohio State face off against Wisconsin, two programs that have dominated the NCAA championships in recent years. All games will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.

Jan. 3, 2025

Penn State vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State vs Michigan

Jan. 4, 2025

Ohio State vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs Michigan State

This college hockey event will follow the NHL Winter Classic, which will be hosted at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31, featuring the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.

Tickets for the Frozen Confines series will be available to the public starting Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. through the Cubs' website.