Wrigley Field granted federal landmark status

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Wrigleyville
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the marquee at Wrigley Field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals on September 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Wrigley Field was granted federal landmark status Thursday in the National Register of Historic Places.

The 106-year-old ballpark and home of the Cubs is the second-oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.

The Ricketts family, who own the Cubs and the "Friendly Confines," will be eligible for federal income tax credits in wake of the designation.

Paperwork for the ballpark's landmark status was filed in 2013, according to ESPN.

This story is developing...