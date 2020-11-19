Wrigley Field granted federal landmark status

article

Wrigley Field was granted federal landmark status Thursday in the National Register of Historic Places.

The 106-year-old ballpark and home of the Cubs is the second-oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.

The Ricketts family, who own the Cubs and the "Friendly Confines," will be eligible for federal income tax credits in wake of the designation.

Paperwork for the ballpark's landmark status was filed in 2013, according to ESPN.

This story is developing...