Youngstown beats Illinois State 19-17 with late TD

Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State.

The Penguins had 64 yards of offense in the second half before going 80 yards in eight plays, including a fourth-down conversion, plus a defensive holding penalty.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, in his first start, ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Redbirds took a 17-13 lead at the half.

However, all five second-half possessions ended in punts, the last putting the Penguins on their 20 with 1:06 to play.

