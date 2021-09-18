Where is Brian? Dive team called to preserve amid search for person of interest in Gabby Petito case
Divers with an underwater recovery team have been called to the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Venice where the search continues for Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito disappearance. It's not yet clear why, however.
Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance, death and the developments in the case.
FBI confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming; manner of death 'homicide'
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
Gabby Petito remains found, death ruled a homicide
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
TMZ: Prosecutors waiting for outcome of search for Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's death has put her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in the crosshairs of law enforcement, but TMZ has learned prosecutors are not making a move until two primary loose ends are tied up.
Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy
Gabby Petito’s remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in September. Now, authorities are searching for her boyfriend who arrived home without her from their cross-country trip.
Panhandle deputies 'actively checking' trail cam photo that some feel shows Brian Laundrie
Deputies in the Florida Panhandle say they are aware of a social media post that some online sleuths feel may show Brian Laundrie, the missing person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, but it does not appear to be leading to any solid intel.
Details of Gabby Petito's Utah fight with fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed in witness statement to police
'I think the male took the female’s phone,' the witness reported.
Memorial for Gabby Petito grows in North Port after remains discovered in Wyoming
A memorial for Gabby Petito is growing near North Port City Hall. Stuffed bears, flowers, and ribbons cover a giant tree, offering comfort to those who knew Gabby and anyone touched by her story.
Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family attorney cancels Tuesday press conference
The cancellation came after a conversation the Laundrie’s family attorney had with the FBI on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported.
Possible law enforcement agents at home of Brian Laundrie's sister in Lakewood Ranch
Two people believed to be law enforcement officers were seen entering the home of Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, Monday afternoon.
Gabby Petito investigation: 911 call reveals Brian Laundrie seen hitting, 'slapping' her before disappearance
The 911 caller who reported a "domestic dispute" between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 was heard telling a dispatcher that "the gentleman was slapping the girl" and hitting her, Fox News has confirmed.
Former FBI agent weighs in on Gabby Petito case
FOX 32 goes 1-on-1 with former FBI agent Ross Rice.
Gabby Petito’s possible remains found near where Tampa family spotted camper van
A Tampa family traveling across the country notified the FBI that they had video of what appeared to be Gabby Petito's camper van at Spread Creek's camping ground near Grand Teton. The following day, Gabby's possible remains were located by the FBI in the same area.
Brian Laundrie seen on video reading novel about missing women
Video on the YouTube travel channel created by Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie show him reading a novel about missing women.
Gabby Petito case: Cause of death not yet determined after body found in Wyoming matches missing Florida woman
After days of searching for Gabby, the FBI said they found remains that match the 22-year-old's description. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.
Gabby Petito update: Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman
The FBI said at a news conference Sunday that remains discovered were "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito but that a full forensic ID was still pending.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Search for Brian Laundrie halted at nightfall as questions mount in Gabby Petito's disappearance
With Gabby Petito still missing, five different law enforcement agencies began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Sarasota – not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.
FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver announced Saturday it will search the Grand Teton National Park for signs of a missing North Port woman.