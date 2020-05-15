4 inches of overnight rain in Chicago area sets record: weather service

Chicago saw a record amount of rainfall Thursday, as multiple storm systems moved through northern Illinois and caused flash flooding.

More than 3.5 inches of rain fell on O’Hare Airport on Thursday, setting a record for the most rainfall for the date May 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Including both Thursday and Friday, a total of 4.25 inches of rain fell on the airport, the weather service said. It was the wettest two-day total since Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, 2017, when 4.39 inches of rain fell in Chicago.

Flash flooding overnight was a common scene throughout northern Illinois, the weather service said.

The weather service recorded multiple reports of flooding in northern parts of Chicago, including the North Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods.

There was also widespread wind damage, mostly to trees, in DeKalb and Kane counties. While “broad strong winds are the main culprit, it’s possible some of this was caused by brief tornadoes,” the weather service said.

On Friday, temperatures will rise as high as 71 degrees before falling to 48 degrees overnight, the weather service said. The weekend could see a new round of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures could climb into the 70s.

