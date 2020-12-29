5 inches of snow possible as Chicago prepares for Tuesday evening storm

The Chicago area is bracing for the season’s first major storm as heavy snow threatens the Tuesday evening commute with low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

The storm reached downtown Chicago just after 4 p.m., and could continue to fall up to two inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. A more serious winter storm warning is in effect for northern Cook County and the north suburbs.

Between 3 and 5 inches could fall on the North Side, while suburban counties north and west could see much more, according to the weather service. The forecast calls for between 5 and 8 inches in Dekalb and McHenry counties.

The storm will move in quickly and could limit visibility to "just a few blocks in a matter of 20 minutes," weather service meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

The snow will transition Tuesday night into mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, especially in the city and western suburbs, Kluber said.

"Combination of this snow and ice will create fairly hazardous conditions for much of the area," Kluber warned.

Over 200 flights have already been cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports, though delays at both remain under 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. At O’Hare, 139 flights had been cancelled as of 5:10 p.m., while 71 were cancelled at Midway.

Chicago has deployed 287 snow plows and salt spreaders to deal with the storm, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation. The trucks will focus on major roads and Lake Shore Drive through Wednesday morning.

In the suburbs, Cook County’s Department of Transportation and Highways said it would monitor 1,500 miles of roads ahead of the storm. The department advised travelers to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles in case they breakdown during the storm.

On New Year’s Day, another snow system is expected to hit the Chicago area with snowfall beginning in the pre-dawn hours, Kluber said. Friday’s storm will likely bring less snowfall, but more freezing rain.

So far this season, the area has seen only .9 inches of snow, the weather service said. Only six other winters since 1884 have gone this long with less than 1 inch of total snow, the most recent being 2012-2013.