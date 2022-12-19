Arctic cold takes over Chicago ahead of late week snowstorm

This is the coldest morning in Chicago since March 12 (so far) with a 3 a.m. temp of only 12 degrees. Wind chills are near zero or barely above.

Skies will open with some sun then become cloudier as the day progresses. Highs reach the upper 20s-well below normal.

There could be some flurries late this afternoon and tonight but nothing special.

Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs will be around freezing.

All eyes are on the vigorous and disruptive snowstorm on the way for the end of the work week. Some light snow may break out as early as Wednesday night but the "show" is Thursday and Friday with Thursday night through Friday evening featuring the worst of this.

Winds will likely gust to more than 50mph at the height of the storm leading to blizzard conditions for much of the event. Still too soon to dial in amounts with much confidence but suffice to say travel and commerce will be adversely impacted if not crippled during this storm, at a time when so many would ordinarily be shopping/traveling etc.

Behind the storm will be bitter cold for the Christmas weekend with wind chill advisories or warnings likely. Highs may struggle out of the single digits both days.