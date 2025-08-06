Chicago weather: Poor air quality remains across the area with warm temps

It's another day of poor air quality across the Chicago region with temperatures set to warm up.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today we have an Air Quality alert for Cook, Dupage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Lake and McHenry counties until midnight for elevated ozone and remnants of wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer, pushing to the upper 80s for many.

There is a small chance for wet weather, although most will remain dry.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another hot one with highs around 90.

There is a chance of storms moving in on Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Friday will be hot again, reaching the low 90s.

Saturday is the hottest day of the week, with afternoon temps in the mid 90s. The heat index will be at 95 to 100 degrees for both Friday and Saturday.

The chance for rain increases on Sunday, with the chance for storms Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will continue to be toasty reaching the upper 90s to near 90 Sunday through Tuesday.