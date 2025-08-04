Chicago weather: Poor air quality continues with comfy temps

There is an Air Quality Alert for Northwest Indiana due to smoke still in the atmosphere.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today will be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s!

There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm in the southern Chicagoland today and Tuesday.

What's next:

Tuesday will be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

The heat is cranking up to end the week.

Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday through Saturday. We will have mostly sunny skies with the heat.

Sunday holds a chance for rain and storms with highs around 90.