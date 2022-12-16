Below-freezing temps descend upon Chicago to set up chilly weekend

This morning we may have a bit of black ice as road temps are in the 20s.

Highs today will be around freezing, not budging much if at all from this morning. Snow is possible all day and limited visibility may happen for some.

Accumulation, if any is expected to be under an inch. We will have gusty wind again up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow, an isolated snow shower is possible especially early. Highs tomorrow will be around 30, same temps Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies finally return Sunday. Next week is looking cold withighs in the low 30s.

Monday will have mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be in the mid 20s with partly sunny skies.

We are watching the chance for snow returning Wednesday and Thursday of next week with potential travel impacts. Highs may only be in the mid to upper teens next Wednesday and Thursday.