Chicago weather: Black ice crashes close expressways

Temps are around or below freezing and enough moisture was left on some roadways for patchy black ice.

I drove through an area of black ice on the Edens Expressway this morning. Three cars had already spun out and into the guard rails in both directions of the expressway as I passed. These spots will be more likely on elevated pavement.

As of 5:30 a.m., the inbound Edens Expressway is closed between Old Orchard Road and Dempster Street. Inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford are closed between the Stony Island Ramps and westbound I-80/I-94 is closed at Torrence Avenue. All of the closures were due to crashes brought on by black ice.

Snow is also still falling in northwest Indiana and roads will be worse there as a result this morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and chilly with highs around 44.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows not far from freezing. Tomorrow will be a bit milder with some sun and highs around 50.

Friday looks even milder with mid 50s and a mix of clouds and sun. A chance of rain arrives at night.

The weekend will be warmer than normal with highs around 60 both days despite quite a bit of cloud cover and occasional showers.

Yesterday was Chicago’s second-snowiest Halloween on record. O’Hare ended up with 0.9 inches.