Blistery cold Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago

It is blistery cold outside… bundle up for Saturday's parade.

Temperatures are sitting near 11 degrees for the city, smack-dab in the middle of what will be a full-house for Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade this afternoon.

Highs are not too promising, just hardly reaching over 20 degrees.

An aortic blast is hovering over the area, with warmer temps on the way.

Sunday will be a tad warmer, but do bring a jacket if you're heading out to celebrate in the city.

Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.