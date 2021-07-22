Bodycam video shows Chicago police finding guns in Iowa man's downtown hotel room

Chicago's police oversight agency released video on Thursday related to the July 4 incident involving an Iowa man who was in possession of two guns in a W Hotel room overlooking Ohio Street Beach.

Chicago police say Keegan Casteel, 32, of Iowa, had a semi-automatic rifle with a round in the chamber along with laser-sight attachments, bullet magazines and a .45 caliber handgun in his hotel room.

The rifle was not engraved with a serial number.

Prosecutors said a tip from a housekeeping employee led Chicago police to make the arrest.

The employee saw the weapons and five rifle magazines "laying in the window sill" of a room and notified authorities, resulting in the arrest of Casteel, Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference following holiday weekend violence in Chicago.

"This employee saw something by entering the room to clean it that likely prevented a tragedy from happening," Brown said.

However, Brown did not say if investigators had determined why the man had the guns in his hotel room.

"There is no previous criminal history of this person nor any other issues in our federal databases, but obviously very concerning given the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier," Brown said.

"Our joint terrorism task force officers debriefed, interviewed this person along with a companion, and we are continuing this investigation," the superintendent said.

Casteel, of Ankeny, Iowa, is facing two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card, according to police.

Casteel's lawyer said earlier this month that Casteel was in town to propose to his girlfriend over the Fourth of July weekend, not to launch a mass attack as the mayor and top cop have suggested.

Loop attorney Jonathan M. Brayman said his client is licensed to have the guns and was merely possessing his Second Amendment rights, and suggested the weapons made Casteel feel safer in a crime-ridden city.

"The fact that good people feel the need to arm themselves when traveling to Chicago is the real problem that our public officials need to address," he said. "In Mr. Casteel’s case, there was nothing nefarious afoot."

Casteel was released on a relatively low $10,000 bond after a judge reminded him that gun laws in Chicago are different than in Iowa.