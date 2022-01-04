Brief thaw expected Tuesday ahead of bitter cold later this week

Chicago will thaw out to just above freezing today but blustery.

Wind chills will be in the upper teens to lower 20s at best this afternoon.

Mostly sunny start to the day but increasing clouds this afternoon.

Some flurries and a little light snow tomorrow and Thursday but little in terms of accumulation. A dusting to maybe a half inch.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Another round of Arctic air arrives tonight.

Our high Wednesday will be reached early in the morning but we fall from the middle 20s into the teens by midday.

The coldest air of the season so far settles in for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the middle teens.

Advertisement

Warming back up to near freezing this weekend with a chance for some light rain and snow on Sunday.