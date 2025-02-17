Brutal cold grips Chicagoland with dangerous wind chills

The Brief Today’s temperatures in Chicagoland will range from single digits to about 15 degrees, with wind chills below zero. A cold weather advisory is in effect tonight into tomorrow, with wind chills as low as -20 to -30. Temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the 30s by the weekend.



Chicagoland is facing dangerously cold weather.

Although the sun was shining on Monday, strong winds of 25-30 mph were making it feel much colder, with wind chills below zero expected through the night.

What we know:

A cold weather advisory is in effect tonight and into Tuesday, as wind chills are projected to drop as low as -20 to -30 degrees. At these temperatures, frostbite can occur within 30 minutes of skin exposure.

Skies will clear tonight, and Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny but still frigid, with highs similar to Monday's.

There’s a slight chance for lake effect snow in Porter County tonight and on Tuesday, while other areas may see a few flurries.

Tuesday night won’t be as cold as Monday night, but wind chills will still drop to -10 to -15 degrees, which will feel bitterly cold.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens and a chance of light, dry snow in the evening. Temperatures will dip into the single digits again Wednesday night.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs near 20, followed by sunshine on Friday with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 20s.

What's next:

Relief from the cold is on the way this weekend.

While temperatures remain below the seasonal norm of mid to upper 30s, Saturday will see highs in the low 30s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday, highs are expected to reach the upper 30s, offering a much-needed break from the frigid temperatures.