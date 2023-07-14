Canadian wildfires sending more smoke to Chicago this weekend

It's about to get hazy in Chicago as the wildfires in Canada send more smoke our way, sparking renewed health concerns.

Doctors advise that those without respiratory conditions should be fine, but if experiencing a scratchy throat or itchy/watery eyes, it's the body's normal response to dirty air.

However, individuals with conditions like asthma, COPD, and emphysema should limit their time outside and make activities less strenuous.

They are also encouraged to set their car air conditioner to "recirculate" to avoid drawing in polluted air. It's important to note that N95 and KN95 masks are the only ones that effectively filter out particulate matter.

Steve Mosakowski, Director of Respiratory Care at Rush University, explains that when air quality is poor due to particulate matter, the body's defense mechanisms kick in to protect the lungs from the dirt inhaled.

"When the air quality is poor, and it's due to particulate matter, it's bringing in all that dirt. They're breathing in dirty air. And the body has defenses built in to help protect the lungs from all that dirt getting down into the lungs. And that's part of it, where it gets caught in the mucus that's normally in our airway," said Mosakowski.

Checking the website airnow.gov is recommended for air-sensitive individuals to stay updated on the air quality in their area.