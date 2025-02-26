Chicago sees above-average temps, colder weekend on the way

The Brief Chicagoland saw another warmer-than-average day with highs in the 40s and low 50s. A brief warm-up Friday will bring gusty winds before a cooler weekend. Tuesday could bring mild temperatures and a chance of storms.



Chicagoland continued its stretch of mild February weather Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the 40s and low 50s.

While a low-pressure system is moving away, lingering clouds and drizzle remain possible overnight.

What we know:

Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s tonight under mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of light drizzle.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler, with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of the day will stay dry.

Springlike warmth returns briefly on Friday, with highs soaring into the mid-to-upper 50s. However, gusty winds up to 40-45 mph will make for a blustery day under partly sunny skies.

A noticeable cool-down arrives over the weekend, with highs only reaching the 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will gradually clear, with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

What's next:

Monday will see a slight warm-up, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday is a day to watch, as temperatures could climb into the lower 50s with a chance of storms developing.