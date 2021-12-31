Chicago-area temps expected to be in the mid-30s at the stroke of midnight

This one won’t make the Mt. Rushmore of Chicago snowstorms, but the "Saturday Slammer" will hit when many people might have travel plans for New Year’s Day.

First off, today looks cloudy but quiet with highs ranging from the upper 30s far north to upper 40s far south toward the K3 River Valley.

There could be some drizzle this evening but most areas stay dry entirely with temps in the mid 30s as the fireworks go off at midnight.

The winter storm arrives primarily tomorrow afternoon with snow falling through the night until a widespread 4-8" blankets the area.

Some lake effect/enhancement could lead to some isolated higher totals but I think the 4-8" covers it. Far south could see less if a little rain/sleet mixes in.

The Winter Storm Watch is still the headline but expect that to change this afternoon-being replaced by a warning/advisory or most likely a combination of the two.

Winds will be strong so blowing snow will continue into Sunday morning as the system pulls away.

After that, t’s cold. Highs barely in the 20s on Sunday (Bears game) and lows that could be below zero away from the city by Monday morning.