Chicago braces for another bitter cold night before weekend warm-up

As Chicagoans bundle up for yet another bone-chilling night, the city is set to experience subzero temperatures with wind chills plunging as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Saturday night's forecast predicts an air temperature of -5 degrees Fahrenheit, making it imperative for residents to take precautions against the extreme cold.

Despite the frigid conditions, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The weekend promises a reprieve from the harsh cold, as Sunday is expected to bring sunny skies and a noticeable rise in temperatures back into the 20s.

However, stay vigilant because we may have another weather challenge early next week.

Chicago may have an icy mix on Monday, resulting in hazardous conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast and plan your morning commutes accordingly!



