Chicago braces for heatwave: Air Quality Alert issued as temps soar into 90s

As we head into the weekend, we're looking at a warm and pleasant night ahead. Lows tonight will stay in the 70s.

However, if you’re up early Sunday morning, keep an eye out for a few stray showers, especially west of the city. Most of us will stay dry, but a brief sprinkle isn’t entirely out of the question.

Sunday itself will be mostly sunny with a few clouds drifting by, and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Sunday for Chicago and several other areas due to "elevated ozone levels," according to National Weather Service Chicago.

These areas include: Aurora, Elgin, Chicago, Joliet and Will County, Lake County, North, West and South suburbs. To see more details, click here.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s, and with the humidity factored in, the heat index could hit a sweltering 110 degrees in some areas. Stay cool and safe out there!