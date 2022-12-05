Chicago braces for near-freezing temps on a cloudy Monday

There are several systems to watch this week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs a little above normal in the low 40s. A sprinkle or some drizzle will be possible mainly during the evening. Nothing exciting.

Tomorrow will once again be mostly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 40s. There will be a few showers during the evening. Amounts look to be quite light.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 40s again under mostly cloudy skies. Hopefully, skies will cooperate in the evening so we can see the moon occult Mars (passing directly in front of it from our vantage point) causing the red planet to disappear for about an hour.

A stronger storm system arrives Thursday into Friday morning. This will be mainly rain with a chance for some flakes mixing in at the end.