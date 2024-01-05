Winter whirlwind: Chicago braces for snowy mix, temperature swings this weekend

As the weekend approaches, Chicagoans are bracing for a mix of snow, rain, and fluctuating temperatures.

Snow will come to the Chicago area on Friday evening, gradually intensifying and becoming widespread around midnight.

A steady light snowfall will continue through the night, with most areas accumulating 1-2 inches by mid-morning Saturday.

Saturday's forecast promises a snowy landscape, but the intensity of the snow showers is expected to diminish as the day progresses. We may see some rain intermittently.

Temperatures are forecasted to peak in the mid-30s, causing some melting.

While the snow showers will become more scattered throughout Saturday, the wintry spectacle doesn't end there.

Lingering snow showers are expected to persist through Saturday night and end Sunday morning.

Monday provides a temporary reprieve as dry conditions take hold, allowing residents to catch their breath before the next weather system rolls in.

Brace yourselves for a potential snowy showdown Monday night into Tuesday. The exact snow amounts remain uncertain, but Chicago is very likely to see accumulating snow, possibly accompanied by rain.

Make sure to prepare for the possibility of slippery roads in the coming days.