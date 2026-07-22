Chicago enjoys cool July weather as 90s loom this weekend

The Brief Much cooler, drier air will keep highs in the mid-70s Wednesday with no smoke or noticeable humidity. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s across much of the area before another comfortable day Thursday. Heat and humidity gradually return through the weekend, with highs reaching the lower 90s by Sunday.



Turn off the air conditioner and open up the windows today! No humidity, no smoke, and no hot air to worry about.

Cool July weather before weekend heat in Chicago

Highs will top out Wednesday in the mid-70s — about ten degrees below normal for this time of year. The expected high in Chicago is 75. The last time it was 75 or cooler on the 22nd of July was back in 2019! Prior to that, 2003. Statistically, this is supposed to be the hottest time of the year.

Heads up for those planning to be out and about this evening — like taking in the fireworks at Navy Pier — it's going to be a bit cool. Readings in the mid to lower 60s are likely around 9 p.m. or so.

That leads into the overnight, where lows will likely tumble into the 50s for a majority of us. It would be one of the coolest nights we've had in about a month.

What's next:

Look for sunshine and a few clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity will remain absent from the party.

Then, for those needing the heat and humidity of summer, things will be changing as we go into the weekend. Friday remains comfortable but warmer with highs in the lower 80s and morning lows in the mid-60s.

Sunshine and mid-80s on Saturday; partly cloudy and lower 90s on Sunday. The humidity ticks up each day, making it feel hotter.

Highs may hover around 90 — give or take — on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. For Tuesday, more sunshine and highs slip a tad into the middle 80s.

If you are looking for rain, keep looking. The odds appear to be rather slim around these parts for a while. If there were to be a chance, you could make a case for something this weekend, late Saturday. But the chances seem rather low.