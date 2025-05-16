Chicago-area dust storm warning in effect: High winds, dry soil create hazardous travel

The Brief Dust storm warning for Chicagoland remains active until 8:30 p.m. Winds over 50 mph have reduced visibility to as low as 500 feet. Dry soil from plowed fields and lack of rainfall have worsened conditions.



High winds and dry fields have kicked up dangerous dust across parts of Chicagoland Friday night, prompting a dust storm warning and reducing visibility for drivers.

What we know:

The National Weather Service confirms this is the first time a dust storm warning has ever been issued for the city of Chicago.

The warning remains in effect until 8:30 p.m. as winds in excess of 50 mph blow across newly plowed, bone-dry fields.

In some areas, visibility has dropped to just 500 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions. Several traffic accidents have already been reported due to limited visibility.

The strong winds follow Thursday’s storm system, which skipped over parts of the region, leaving soil untouched by rain and vulnerable to blowing.

What's next:

Winds are expected to gradually ease later this evening, with peak gusts tapering off to under 30 mph. That should help settle some of the blowing dust and improve travel conditions overnight.

Drivers are urged to use caution on open roads and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

