Chicago eclipse forecast: Perfect weather in store

Chicago will have perfect weather for the eclipse today with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Don't forget to keep your glasses on the whole time! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain is back Wednesday night through Friday morning. Thursday will be cloudy with wet skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday, we dry out with partly sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees. Sunshine will be back this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday!