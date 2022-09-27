Chicago embraces another day of autumnal weather

Locally we start with chilly temps. Aurora’s airport in Sugar Grove is 39 degrees as of this writing. Most locations are in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will be mainly sunny today with highs reaching around 60 degrees with a good breeze out of the northwest again. Tonight presents some opportunities for meteorological mischief: First is lake-effect rain which will target primarily northwest Indiana and Michigan but could brush the Illinois shore tomorrow morning before ending.

Second is the potential for patchy frost in some outlying and low-lying areas away from the lake and city influence.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Tomorrow may not climb out of the upper 50s all day despite a good deal of sun after any morning clouds scatter out.

The rest of the week looks pleasant with sunshine and a warming trend that should have us close to 70 degrees on Friday and in the low to mid 70s over the weekend.

Ian is now a major hurricane (CAT 3) packing winds of 125 mph. Ian made landfall about an hour ago near La Coloma, Cuba. Ian will quickly cross western Cuba then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico where further strengthening is likely prior to hitting Florida.