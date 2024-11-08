Chicago embraces lovely fall weather

The Brief Chicago will enjoy mild fall weather with sunny skies and highs near 60 over the weekend. Rain is expected Saturday night but should clear by Sunday morning, with pleasant conditions returning for Veterans Day.



Chicago has some fine fall weather in store today with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and seasonably cool with lows in the lower 40s with some upper 30s in the burbs.

Tomorrow will be dry during the day with morning sun giving way to more clouds in the afternoon. Rain arrives tomorrow night. It won’t be heavy and it should be done around daybreak Sunday.

Highs will be in the 60-degree ballpark both days this weekend.

Veterans Day will be partly sunny and mild with highs around 60. Tuesday will be similar but showers return to the forecast Wednesday.